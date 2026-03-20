BEWOKWIN ==> Privasi Shield Aktif, Data Aman di Setiap Akses

Make room for everything.

256GB or 512GB Models with 256GB or 512GB storage come with the M5 chip (9‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, and 12GB of memory). 1TB or 2TB Models with 1TB or 2TB storage come with the M5 chip (10‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, and 16GB of memory).

How much storage you need depends on how you use your iPad. More room means you can store more apps, music, movies, and books. It also lets you store RAW images, 4K videos, 3D renders, illustrations, and other large files.Over time you may add more content to your iPad, so you’ll want to think about how your storage needs may change.

Increased memory means that more apps can continue to run in the background, and pro apps and games can process or render larger projects or scenes more smoothly.

Storage is measured in gigabytes (GB) and terabytes (TB).

Note: Available space is less and varies due to many factors. Storage capacity subject to change based on software version, settings, and iPad model. 1GB = 1 billion bytes; 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity less.